Wigan man accused of stealing power tools worth £1,790 to stand trial next year
A trial date has been fixed for a Wigan 39-year-old who denies stealing power tools during a burglary.
Terence Dale, of Elm Avenue, Golborne, stood before borough justices to enter a not guilty plea to entering a gazebo in his home town on March 6 and stealing £1,790 worth of tools.
He was released on conditional bail pending his trial, which is scheduled to take place at the same court on January 7 next year.