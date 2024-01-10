Wigan man accused of subjecting his wife to domestic abuse for eight years
A Wigan man has been accused of domestically abusing his wife for eight years.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steven Sharrock, 49, of Lyndon Avenue, Shevington, appeared before city justices to face a single charge of controlling or coercive behaviour against Jackie Sharrock between December 29 2015 and December 30 2023.
The details allege that during that time he accused her of cheating, demanded to know her whereabouts, checked her telephone, assaulted and verbally abused her, repeatedly criticised and threatened her financially.
He was remanded in custody pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 5.