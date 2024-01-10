News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man accused of subjecting his wife to domestic abuse for eight years

A Wigan man has been accused of domestically abusing his wife for eight years.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Steven Sharrock, 49, of Lyndon Avenue, Shevington, appeared before city justices to face a single charge of controlling or coercive behaviour against Jackie Sharrock between December 29 2015 and December 30 2023.

The details allege that during that time he accused her of cheating, demanded to know her whereabouts, checked her telephone, assaulted and verbally abused her, repeatedly criticised and threatened her financially.

He was remanded in custody pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 5.