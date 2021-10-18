Wigan man accused of threatening couple with kitchen knife

Bradley Edwards, 24, of Isabella Square, Scholes, is charged with having a blade in public and menacing Sean and Nicola Mason with it in Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes, on May 2.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard by a Bolton judge and Edwards will make his first appearance at crown court on November 10, before which he is on bail. No pleas have yet been entered.