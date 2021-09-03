Wigan man accused of trying to launch vicious attack in jail and setting fire to a cell
A Wigan man has been accused of trying to launch a vicious attack in jail and setting fire to a cell.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 1:14 pm
Martin Smith, 34, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, is charged with the attempted malicious wounding of Mark Nicholson, possession of a makeshift knife and arson causing £2,300 damages at HMP Risley in Warrigton on September 7 2019. Wigan justices sent the case to be heard by a Chester Crown Court judge on September 30. He has yet to enter pleas.
