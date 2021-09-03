Wigan man accused of trying to launch vicious attack in jail and setting fire to a cell

Martin Smith, 34, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, is charged with the attempted malicious wounding of Mark Nicholson, possession of a makeshift knife and arson causing £2,300 damages at HMP Risley in Warrigton on September 7 2019. Wigan justices sent the case to be heard by a Chester Crown Court judge on September 30. He has yet to enter pleas.

