News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan man accused of using coercive behaviour towards partner for four years

A Wigan man charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour over a four-year period will stand trial later this year.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:55 am

Joshua Jones, 24, of Heber Street, Ince, is alleged to have used verbal and physical abuse towards his partner between September 2017 and August 2021, including controlling items of clothing and her movements.

Read More

Read More
Inquest opens into death of Wigan man at Haigh Woodland Park

He pleaded not guilty to the offence earlier this year and a trial date has now been set for December 14 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

Jones was remanded on unconditional bail until then.