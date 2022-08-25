Wigan man accused of using coercive behaviour towards partner for four years
A Wigan man charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour over a four-year period will stand trial later this year.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:55 am
Joshua Jones, 24, of Heber Street, Ince, is alleged to have used verbal and physical abuse towards his partner between September 2017 and August 2021, including controlling items of clothing and her movements.
He pleaded not guilty to the offence earlier this year and a trial date has now been set for December 14 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.
Jones was remanded on unconditional bail until then.