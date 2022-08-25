Wigan man accused of using coercive behaviour towards partner for four years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Jones, 24, of Heber Street, Ince, is alleged to have used verbal and physical abuse towards his partner between September 2017 and August 2021, including controlling items of clothing and her movements.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence earlier this year and a trial date has now been set for December 14 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

