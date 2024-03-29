Wigan man accused of violent assault and death threat is remanded in custody
A 40-year-old Wigan man is accused of launching a vicious attack and issuing threats to kill.
Craig McCormick, of Randall Avenue, Shevington, appeared before Manchester justices charged with intending to cause Wayne MacAleavy grievous bodily harm (the worst form of assault after attempted murder) and threatening to kill him.
He is further charged with causing Keith Roe actual bodily harm on March 21.
He was remanded in custody until April 26 when he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.