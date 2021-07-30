Wigan man admits assault and criminal damage

Jonathan Cadman, 49, of Rose Court, Lower Ince, stood before Wigan justices to admit to beating Sanjeevan Satkunanathan, smashing his £170 glass panelled door and failing to appear before the courts in June. He was ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work and five days’ rehab activities. He must also pay compensation, courts and a victim surcharge together worth £248.

