Wigan man admits attacking police officer
A Wigan man will be sentenced next month for causing actual bodily harm when he assaulted a police officer.
Andrew Gregory, 20, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, admitted attacking the officer on November 23 in Wigan.
He is also accused of breaching bail conditions by failing to attend court on December 14.
Gregory will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 11 and was remanded on conditional bail.