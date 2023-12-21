News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits attacking police officer

A Wigan man will be sentenced next month for causing actual bodily harm when he assaulted a police officer.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Andrew Gregory, 20, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, admitted attacking the officer on November 23 in Wigan.

He is also accused of breaching bail conditions by failing to attend court on December 14.

Gregory will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 11 and was remanded on conditional bail.