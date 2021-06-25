Wigan man admits breaching the peace

Anthony Ward, 46, of Kendal Road, Ince, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to disorderly behaviour in Wigan on June 17. He will forfeit the cash if he is disorderly again in the next year.

