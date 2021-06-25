Wigan man admits breaching the peace
A Wigan man has agreed to be bound over to the sum of £200 after admitting a breach of the peace.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:44 am
Anthony Ward, 46, of Kendal Road, Ince, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to disorderly behaviour in Wigan on June 17. He will forfeit the cash if he is disorderly again in the next year.
