Wigan man admits carrying kitchen knife

Adrian Whitty, 33, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, had stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to deny having a blade on Linney Square, Scholes, on February 28 this year.

The bench sent him for trial at Bolton Crown Court but on appearing there, he pleaded guilty to having the weapon.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on July 1.

Linney Square in Scholes. Pic: Google Street View

Whitty has already been given a two-year conditional discharge for the drug offence and a fine for the moped offence by the magistrates.

With court costs and a victim services surcharge, his bill came to £239.