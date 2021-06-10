Wigan man admits carrying kitchen knife
A man who admitted possessing wraps of medical heroin and riding a moped without insurance, but denied being armed with a kitchen knife on the same occasion, has now changed that plea to guilty too.
Adrian Whitty, 33, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, had stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to deny having a blade on Linney Square, Scholes, on February 28 this year.
The bench sent him for trial at Bolton Crown Court but on appearing there, he pleaded guilty to having the weapon.
The case was adjourned for sentencing on July 1.
Whitty has already been given a two-year conditional discharge for the drug offence and a fine for the moped offence by the magistrates.
With court costs and a victim services surcharge, his bill came to £239.
