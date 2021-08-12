Wigan man admits driving while banned and uninsured
A man found guilty of driving while banned and uninsured has been given a suspended prison term.
Jamie Hossain, 31, of Linden Avenue, Orrell, had denied being at the wheel of a BMW on Ormskirk Road last September 5 when disqualified and not having the correct insurance.
After pleading not guilty to both charges, he was bailed until his trial in July but then failed to turn up.
Hossain was tried and found guilty in his absence. Returning to the court, he admitted driving a Ford Transit without a licence or insurance on March 20 this year. The bench gave him an 18-week custodial sentence but suspended it for 18 months, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and must pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £753.
