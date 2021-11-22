Wigan man admits drunken attack on relative
A man who drunkenly launched an attack on a relative will have to complete an alcohol treatment programme.
Christopher Moore, 40, of Severn Drive, Norley, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit causing Jordan Sheridan actual bodily harm in Wigan on March 16.
He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to for a previous court appointment. As well as the treatment programme, Moore must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities based on building better relationships.
He has to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge together worth £300 but the bench decided not to insist on his paying compensation to the victim because they are related and the justices felt that it might inflame the domestic situation.