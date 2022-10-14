Wigan man admits kidnapping and sexually assaulting schoolgirl
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and sexual assault of a schoolgirl.
Michael Ellis Owen, 33, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, committed the offences against a 16-year-old girl on Sunday, March 13.
He had previously denied the charges, but changed his pleas to guilty as a trial was due to start at Bolton Crown Court.
Two further allegations – intending to commit a sexual assault and false imprisonment – will lie on the file.
He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, November 15.