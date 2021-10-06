Wigan man admits making a nuisance of himself at Wigan Infirmary and refusing to leave

Borough magistrates heard that 37-year-old Christopher Wilton, of Billinge Road, Pemberton, was not a patient at the hospital but caused a disturbance for an NHS staff member on September 19 and failed to depart when asked. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £107 to victim services and the court.

