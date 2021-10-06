Wigan man admits making a nuisance of himself at Wigan Infirmary and refusing to leave
A man has admitted making a nuisance of himself at Wigan Infirmary and refusing to leave when requested.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:38 pm
Borough magistrates heard that 37-year-old Christopher Wilton, of Billinge Road, Pemberton, was not a patient at the hospital but caused a disturbance for an NHS staff member on September 19 and failed to depart when asked. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £107 to victim services and the court.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.