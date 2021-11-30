Wigan man admits making indecent pictures of children

Rafal Kryska, 42, of Sherwood Drive, Norley, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to creating 34 “child porn” images, all of which fall into the least serious of legal categories (C) between June 2019 and March 2020.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 60 days of rehabilitation activities and has been ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years while the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period. Kryska must also pay £180 to the court and victim services.