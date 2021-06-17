Wigan man admits £14,500 benefit fiddle
A Wigan man has finally confessed to a £14,500 benefit fiddle.
John Hamilton had previously appeared before both borough magistrates and a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny two counts of fraud, its having been alleged that the 62-year-old of Crompton House, Scholes, that in November 2015 he failed to make a true account of his mental and physical health, intending to make a gain for himself.
The second charge alleged that he dishonestly failed to disclose to Wigan Council a change in circumstance in that he was being paid as a personal assistant for George Lavery.
But before a trial could take place Hamilton entered a guilty plea and the case was adjourned until June 23 when he will be sentenced.
