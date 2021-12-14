Wigan man admits £16,000 garage haul theft

Wigan and Leigh court

Craig Wilde, 30, of Victor Close, Marsh Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the high value theft from an address in Brentwood, Pemberton, on September 4.

He also confessed to breaking into a garden shed on Fleming Court, Shevington, to steal a £700 pedal bike on October 6.