Wigan man admits £16,000 garage haul theft
A burglar has admitted to stealing £16,000 worth of work tools and a laptop after breaking into a garage.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 7:17 am
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 7:20 am
Craig Wilde, 30, of Victor Close, Marsh Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the high value theft from an address in Brentwood, Pemberton, on September 4.
He also confessed to breaking into a garden shed on Fleming Court, Shevington, to steal a £700 pedal bike on October 6.
He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on January 10 before which he will be electronically tagged to check that he stays at home between 7pm and 7am.