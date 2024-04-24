Wigan man admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl at Trafford Centre

A Wigan man has admitted to molesting a schoolgirl and drug-driving.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on April 10 and also to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.

He was remanded in custody until May 19 when he will be sentenced by a judge at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.