Wigan man admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl at Trafford Centre
A Wigan man has admitted to molesting a schoolgirl and drug-driving.
Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on April 10 and also to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.
He was remanded in custody until May 19 when he will be sentenced by a judge at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.