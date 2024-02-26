News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits stalking woman and damaging her door

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to stalking a woman, including sending messages saying he was at her workplace and threats of violence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Andrew Gallagher, 36, of Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, targeted the woman between February 16 and 20.

He has also admitted carrying out criminal damage to a door belonging to the woman.

Charges of witness intimidation and sending communication threatening death or serious harm were withdrawn.

Gallagher will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on April 12 and was remanded on conditional bail.