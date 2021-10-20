Wigan man admits stealing electrical goods, tools and a bike
A 30-year-old Wigan man is awaiting sentence after he admitted to both theft and burglary.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:24 pm
Craig Wilde, 30, of Victor Close, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing £1,500 of electrical goods from Dean Whittington and taking a bike and £820 worth of tools after breaking into a house in Gathurst Road, Orrell, both on October 5.
He was remanded in custoday pending sentence at the same court on October 28.