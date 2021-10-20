Wigan man admits stealing electrical goods, tools and a bike

A 30-year-old Wigan man is awaiting sentence after he admitted to both theft and burglary.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:24 pm
A 30-year-old Wigan man is awaiting sentence after he admitted to both theft and burglary.

Craig Wilde, 30, of Victor Close, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing £1,500 of electrical goods from Dean Whittington and taking a bike and £820 worth of tools after breaking into a house in Gathurst Road, Orrell, both on October 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was remanded in custoday pending sentence at the same court on October 28.