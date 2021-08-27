Wigan man admits threatening ex-wife and smashing car windscreen

Stuart Cox, 48, of Princess Street, Hindley, had already admitted to Wigan and Leigh magistrates that he breached bail conditions by trying to contact his former partner after his arrest on suspicion of the other offences.

And when a trial was due to begin this month he changed his other pleas to guilty in relation to the events at Amanda Cox’s house in Hey Street, Ince on March 24. A further charge of attempting to break a window at the house was dismissed. Cox was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £272 to the court and victim services.

A restraining order prevents him from entering Hey Street nor have contact with Ms Cox, unless through official channels in order to facilitate contact with their children.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court