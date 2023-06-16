Scott Higgins, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, had initially denied assaulting Cathy Kenny in Wigan on December 10 2022 and to using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against her 20 days later.

But at his latest appearance before borough magistrates he changed his pleas to guilty.

Scott Higgins had denied four assaults but changed his plea to guilty for one of them while being cleared of the other three

Higgins maintained his innocence of assaulting three other people by beating on December 10 and the bench cleared him of these offences.