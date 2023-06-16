Wigan man admits to assault and harassment charges
A borough 35-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting to attacking and harassing a woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Scott Higgins, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, had initially denied assaulting Cathy Kenny in Wigan on December 10 2022 and to using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against her 20 days later.
But at his latest appearance before borough magistrates he changed his pleas to guilty.
Higgins maintained his innocence of assaulting three other people by beating on December 10 and the bench cleared him of these offences.