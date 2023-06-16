News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits to assault and harassment charges

A borough 35-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting to attacking and harassing a woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Scott Higgins, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, had initially denied assaulting Cathy Kenny in Wigan on December 10 2022 and to using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against her 20 days later.

But at his latest appearance before borough magistrates he changed his pleas to guilty.

Scott Higgins had denied four assaults but changed his plea to guilty for one of them while being cleared of the other threeScott Higgins had denied four assaults but changed his plea to guilty for one of them while being cleared of the other three
Higgins maintained his innocence of assaulting three other people by beating on December 10 and the bench cleared him of these offences.

But he was released on bail, conditional that he has no contact with any of the prosecution witnesses, until July 25 when he will be sentenced at the same court.