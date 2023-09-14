Wigan man admits to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal
A Wigan man is awaiting his fate after admitting to animal cruelty offences.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
David Farrimond, 46, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, entered guilty pleas to two neglect charges of a pet dog on his latest appearance before borough justices.
They involved causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to keep her in an hygienic and hazard-free environment.
The hearing was told that Farrimond did not ensure that the dog, called Bella, was provided with timely and appropriate veterinary care for the causes of its weight loss, an eye infection and/or a tumour between February 7 and 21 this year.
He was released on unconditional bail until he returns to the court on October 2 for sentencing, before which time reports will be prepared.