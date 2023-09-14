Watch more videos on Shots!

David Farrimond, 46, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, entered guilty pleas to two neglect charges of a pet dog on his latest appearance before borough justices.

They involved causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to keep her in an hygienic and hazard-free environment.

Wigan's courts of justice

The hearing was told that Farrimond did not ensure that the dog, called Bella, was provided with timely and appropriate veterinary care for the causes of its weight loss, an eye infection and/or a tumour between February 7 and 21 this year.