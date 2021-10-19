Wigan man admits to flashing at teenage girl
A man who denied twice flashing at a teenaged girl has finally admitted to his crimes.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:29 am
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:30 am
David Winterbottom, 57, of Thomas Street, Hindley Green, had a year ago pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent exposure on both September 6 and 8, 2018.
Due to a growing backlog of criminal cases due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Bolton Crown Court judge ordered that his trial could only take place in October this year.
But when the day of the hearing arrived he had changed his pleas to guilty. The case was adjourned until his sentencing hearing on December 22.