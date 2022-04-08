Wigan man admits to having live ammo and a gun disguised as a pen
A Wigan man is awaiting his fate after admitting to having a pen disguised as a gun plus live ammunition.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:57 am
On his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, 31-year-old Craig Walker, of HM Prison Whatton, pleaded guilty to having the disguised weapon in Golborne without a firearms certificate or permission from the secretary of state in Golborne on September 27 plus possession of 27 .22 cartridges, also without a certificate.
He will be sentenced at the same court on May 9.