Wigan man admits to making drunken homophobic comments
A man has admitted abusing someone about their perceived sexual orientation.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:26 pm
Wigan justices said the hostile “homophobic comments” aggravated the crime of drunk and disorderly behaviour by Darren Hilton in Exeter Road.
The 38-year-old of Maple Avenue, Hindley Green, was given a nine-month conditional discharge.
