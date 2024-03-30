Wigan man admits to six years of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex
A Wigan 34-year-old has admitted to subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years.
D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023 and entered a guilty plea.
During that time was also accused of intentionally strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm in November 2021 but denied these charges.
Sentencing was adjourned until May 16 before which he is on conditional bail.