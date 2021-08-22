Wigan man admits to stalking
A man has admitted to an offence of stalking.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:27 am
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:30 am
Gerrard Selvadurai, 49, of Old Road, Ashton, appeared before justices to admit to the harassment of Olivia Thomas-Moore between July 19 and August 9.
He was remanded in custody until August 25 when he will be sentenced at the same court.
