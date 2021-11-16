Wigan man admits to stalking woman

Wigan and Leigh court

Joseph Kinsley, 33, of Bryham Street, Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to change a previous not guilty plea to guily, in that he harassed Joanne Brown between June 12 and 19.

The hearing was told that on one occasion he followed her in his car and also turned up at her place of work. Kinsley also admitted to driving a Ford Transit without due care and attention during that period and a later offence of drink-driving while at the wheel of a flatbed truck in Poolstock Lane, Poolstock on September 19.

He gave a reading oif 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35. A community punishment includes taking part in a Building Better Relationships programme, completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.