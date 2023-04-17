Andrew Baratinsky, 40, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £60 package owned by a householder in Lambert Meadows, Tyldesley, on February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was released on conditional bail until May 11 when he will return to the court for a sentencing hearing.

Wigan's courts of justice

A condition is that he doesn't enter the post office on Byrne Street, Ashton.