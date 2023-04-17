Wigan man admits to stealing delivery package
A Wigan man has admitted to stealing a package destined for a borough resident.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Andrew Baratinsky, 40, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £60 package owned by a householder in Lambert Meadows, Tyldesley, on February 10.
He was released on conditional bail until May 11 when he will return to the court for a sentencing hearing.
A condition is that he doesn't enter the post office on Byrne Street, Ashton.
He must also report to Wigan police station between 10am and 2pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.