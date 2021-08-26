Wigan man admits to stealing over £2.5k in cash and clothes

Kieran Barrington, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, had been charged with burgling WKD Sports on Wigan Lane on December 14 and initially denied committing the offences.

But on a second appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, the 21-year-old changed his pleas and was given an 18-month community order including 20 days of rehabilitation activities and he was ordered to pay a victim services surcharge.

Another man - Robert West, 27, of Mersey Road, Platt Bridge - had previously stood before Wigan magistrates to admit to the same crime and he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, although the term was suspended for 12 months. Because he has not gone immediately to prison, justices ordered that West complete rehabilitation sessions for those with a drink problem and he also has to pay a fine and victim services surcharge totalling £524.

Police probe