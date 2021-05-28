Wigan man admits to triple attack

A man has admitted attacking a woman and two police officers who came to arrest him for it.

Christopher Miller, 37, of Greenhey, Orrell, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to three counts of assault by beating against Kelly Hare and then PCs Grimshaw and Barker on March 31.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on June 9.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court