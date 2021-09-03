Wigan man admits trio of offences

Dannay Shovelton, 30, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having the offensive weapon in public, threatening behaviour and failing to provide police with a specimen on March 6 and 7 in Atherton. Sentence at the same court will be on September 9.

