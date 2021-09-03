Wigan man admits trio of offences
A man has admitted to possessing a knuckleduster, issuing threats and refusing to give police a drink-driving specimen.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:20 pm
Dannay Shovelton, 30, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having the offensive weapon in public, threatening behaviour and failing to provide police with a specimen on March 6 and 7 in Atherton. Sentence at the same court will be on September 9.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.