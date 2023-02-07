News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits twice keeping money wrongly paid into his account

A man has been ordered to do unpaid work after keeping money incorrectly paid into his account.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Adam Aspey, 29, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, pleaded guilty to two counts of knowing a wrongful credit had been made and failing to have it cancelled.

The offences took place on January 17, 2019 and June 10, 2019 and involved £1,525.44 each time.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Aspey was ordered to pay £90 to fund services for victims and £85 prosecution costs.