Wigan man admits twice keeping money wrongly paid into his account
A man has been ordered to do unpaid work after keeping money incorrectly paid into his account.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Adam Aspey, 29, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, pleaded guilty to two counts of knowing a wrongful credit had been made and failing to have it cancelled.
The offences took place on January 17, 2019 and June 10, 2019 and involved £1,525.44 each time.
Wigan magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.
Aspey was ordered to pay £90 to fund services for victims and £85 prosecution costs.