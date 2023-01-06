News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits using racist abuse towards his neighbour

A Wigan man who admitted directing racist abuse at his neighbour has walked free from court after being given a conditional discharge.

By Gaynor Clarke
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 8:10am

Anthony Gallagher, 49, of Perth Avenue, Ince, was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or writing, and the offence was racially aggravated.

It followed an incident on August 7.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
He pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.