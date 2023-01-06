Wigan man admits using racist abuse towards his neighbour
A Wigan man who admitted directing racist abuse at his neighbour has walked free from court after being given a conditional discharge.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 8:10am
Anthony Gallagher, 49, of Perth Avenue, Ince, was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or writing, and the offence was racially aggravated.
It followed an incident on August 7.
He pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.