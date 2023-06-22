News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits witness intimidation but won't face loan sharking trial

A Wigan man has admitted to assault and witness intimidation but will no longer face loan shark charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Alan Fawcett, 52, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to assaulting and intimidating a named male who was due to testify in a trial with the intention of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

These incidents took place on April 1 this year.

Bolton Crown Court Bolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
However Fawcett denied two separate charges that between February 1 2021 and April 1 2023, he "carried on a regulated activity, namely money lending, when not an authorised or exempt person."

The prosecution accepted these pleas.

The case was adjourned until August 22 when he will be sentenced.

In the meantime he remains on conditional bail