Wigan man admitted indecent exposure aimed at teenage girl

A man who twice flashed at a teenaged girl has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

David Winterbottom, 57, of Thomas Street, Hindley Green, had initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent exposure on September 6 and 8, 2018.

But on the eve of his Bolton Crown Court trial last year he changed his pleas.

Returning to the court for sentencing, Winterbottom was given a 12-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

He must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities, 150 hours of unpaid work and the Horizon programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.