Wigan man already banned from the roads admits driving dangerously
A Wigan man who was caught driving dangerously – despite being banned from the roads at the time – has been remanded into custody as he awaits his punishment.
Kurt Walmsley, 33, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving dangerously in Bolton town centre on July 13.
A charge that he failed to stop for police was withdrawn during the hearing before Wigan magistrates.
Walmsley was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on August 12.