Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man who was caught driving dangerously – despite being banned from the roads at the time – has been remanded into custody as he awaits his punishment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurt Walmsley, 33, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving dangerously in Bolton town centre on July 13.

A charge that he failed to stop for police was withdrawn during the hearing before Wigan magistrates.

Walmsley was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on August 12.