Wigan man and woman die in Cumbria van crash

A man and woman from Wigan died in the crash

Police officers were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision at around 7.40am on the road from Kings Meaburn near Penrith, towards the B6260 near Drybeck.

Cumbria Police said a white Citroen Berlingo van was found off the road, and both people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old man from Ashton-in-Makerfield, and the passenger was a 20-year-old woman from Golborne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collision investigation enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed a white Citroen Berlingo van in the area or have information on this incident to get in touch.