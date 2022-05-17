Martin Wade, 29, and Stacey Waugh, 43, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, were due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court relating to an incident last June.

But they have now changed their pleas to guilty and will be sentenced on May 25.

Bolton Crown Court

They were two of five people charged in connection with the fracas but the others earlier pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Michael and Wendy Porter, 42 and 34 respectively, of Broom Road, and 40-year-old Michael Bridge, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, were sentenced last August.

Michael Porter was given a 45-week jail term suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete 15 days’ rehabilitation activities and 60 hours’ unpaid work.

Michael Bridge was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months while Wendy Porter was given 32 weeks suspended for the same period.