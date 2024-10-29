Wigan man appears at Old Bailey over alleged terror plot
Walid Saadaoui, 37, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed address, are accused of plotting an Islamic State-inspired terror attack in the North West.
Both are charged with the preparation of terrorist acts between December 13, 2023 and May 9, 2024.
They appeared at the Old Bailey so administrative matters could be discussed and the case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 20 at the same court.
A trial has been provisionally scheduled for October 25, 2025 at Preston Crown Court, but the date will be confirmed at the next hearing.
Co-defendant Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, did not appear at the hearing.
He is accused of making arrangements for Walid Saadaoui – who is his brother – after his death.