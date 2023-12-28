Wigan man appears in court accused of stalking and perverting the course of justice
A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of stalking.
Darren Vizard, 47, of Norfolk Street, Newtown, is alleged to have stalked a woman between September 15 and December 14, via mobile phone, going to her house and through other people.
He is also accused of doing a series of acts intended to pervert the course of public justice on September 16.
Vizard has not yet entered pleas on those charges.
He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on January 24.