Wigan man appears in court accused of stalking and perverting the course of justice

A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of stalking.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Darren Vizard, 47, of Norfolk Street, Newtown, is alleged to have stalked a woman between September 15 and December 14, via mobile phone, going to her house and through other people.

He is also accused of doing a series of acts intended to pervert the course of public justice on September 16.

Vizard has not yet entered pleas on those charges.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on January 24.