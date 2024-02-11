Wigan man appears in court charged with begging in Manchester city centre
A Wigan man has been accused of begging in Manchester city centre.
Richard Pennington, 39, of Bexhill Drive, Hindley Green, is charged with begging outside Burger King, at Piccadilly Gardens, on December 20.
He is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on March 20.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.