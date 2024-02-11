News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man appears in court charged with begging in Manchester city centre

A Wigan man has been accused of begging in Manchester city centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Richard Pennington, 39, of Bexhill Drive, Hindley Green, is charged with begging outside Burger King, at Piccadilly Gardens, on December 20.

He is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on March 20.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.