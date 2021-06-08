Wigan man arrested after Audi, laptop and watch stolen

The burglary was reported to have taken place in Robins Lane, St Helens Sunday 6 June, between 7.45pm and 9.45pm. A white Audi Q3 car, an Apple Macbook Air laptop and a Tommy Hilfiger watch were reported stolen.

At around 7.30pm yesterday, the vehicle reported stolen activated an ANPR camera in the Haydock area.

Patrols were deployed to Liverpool Road, Haydock, where the Audi collided with two vehicles in an attempt to evade police.

The Audi was abandoned on Calday Grove where it was reported that two males had made off from the vehicle into a field.

Officers, supported by the National Police Air Helicopter Service and dog patrols, located and detained a man.

They also found a discarded rucksack which contained a knife, screwdriver, hammer and items matching the description of those reported stolen during the burglary.

A 34-year-old man from Wigan was arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated unauthorised taking of motor vehicle, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

He was taken into custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the second male who fled the scene.

No injuries were reported following the collisions.

Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver said: “This arrest was made possible because we were able to draw on the specialist resources of our Matrix Vehicle Enforcement Team, including the Roads Policing Unit and Dog Section, supported by the National Police Air Service.

“It shows that where burglary and vehicle theft takes place in our communities we will do all we can to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“There is a further man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. If you saw anything or anyone suspicious in the Haydock area yesterday evening then please get in touch as information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information please contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ or call 101, quoting reference 21000396300.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.