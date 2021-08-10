Wigan man assaulted police officer and broke restraining order

Ian Riley, 34, of Linney Square, Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to admit attacking PC Farrelly and entering Barclay’s Bank in breach of a court ruling. The court heard Riley was barred from Barclay’s in Wigan and when he arrived there he assaulted the constable who had been called. He was remanded in custody until August 25.

