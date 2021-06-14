Wigan man attacked two police officers

Keiron Wood, 33, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, admitted smashing a £100 glass panel on Charlene Draper’s door and to assaulting PCs Bunn and Billingsley by beating on May 1, having initially denied the second two charges. He was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on June 23.

