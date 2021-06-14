Wigan man attacked two police officers
A man admitted attacking two police officers after trying to kick in a front door.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:22 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:25 am
Keiron Wood, 33, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, admitted smashing a £100 glass panel on Charlene Draper’s door and to assaulting PCs Bunn and Billingsley by beating on May 1, having initially denied the second two charges. He was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on June 23.
