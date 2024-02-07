News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man awaits fate after admitting taking boy away from legal carer

A man has admitted he attempted to take away a child from its lawful carer.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Peter Dowd, 38, of Orchard Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a single charge under the Criminal Attempts Act of attempting to remove the named boy from the person having lawful control of him on August 10 2022.

He will be sentenced on March 23 at the same court.

He has been released on conditional bail until then.