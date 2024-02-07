Wigan man awaits fate after admitting taking boy away from legal carer
A man has admitted he attempted to take away a child from its lawful carer.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Dowd, 38, of Orchard Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a single charge under the Criminal Attempts Act of attempting to remove the named boy from the person having lawful control of him on August 10 2022.
He will be sentenced on March 23 at the same court.