Wigan man awaits his fate after admitting to assault
A Wigan man who admitted to launching an attack will learn his fate next month.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Andrew Littler, 49, of School Way, Wigan, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of Peter Rosbotham on August 4 last year and to failing to answer police bail in November.
At the latest hearing he was released on bail, conditional that he has no contact with his victim, pending sentence at the same court on February 8.