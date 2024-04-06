Wigan man awaits his punishment after admitting to an assault which caused actual bodily harm
A Wigan man has admitted carrying out an assault, causing actual bodily harm.
Jamie Catterall, 34, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded guilty to attacking Norman Bolton on September 10.
He was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 10.