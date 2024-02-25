Wigan man awaits his punishment for trying to make sexual contact with a child
A Wigan man who admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child will be sentenced next month.
Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, had been accused of having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.
On his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court in January he pleaded guilty and had been due to be sentenced in February, but that hearing has now been rescheduled for March 19.
He is on unconditional bail until then.